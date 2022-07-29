Games set to break attendance records for tickets sold

There were 30,000 fans at the opening ceremony and more are expected at events across the Games

With over 1.3 million tickets already sold, Birmingham 2022 is set to be the most attended edition of the Commonwealth Games ever to take place in the United Kingdom.

More than 500,000 tickets have been sold to residents across the West Midlands.

An additional one million people are expected to visit the region to enjoy 11 days of sporting competition as well as the Birmingham 2022 Festival, a six month long cultural programme which started in March.

For people wanting to be part of the largest sporting event to take place in the United Kingdom since the 2012 Olympics, there are still a limited number of tickets available.

Prices start at £15 for adults and £8 for under-16s and can be purchased in two ways.

People can either buy tickets through the Birmingham 2022 website at birmingham2022.com or via the Birmingham city centre ticket office, located at Centenary Square.

Commonwealth Games Minister, Nigel Huddleston, said: “Excitement for Birmingham 2022 is rocketing and the record demand for tickets is testament to the incredible support the British public has for the Games.

"With the eyes of the Commonwealth on this great city, these historic Games will bring people together through world-class sport and culture, grow the regional economy, and leave a lasting legacy for the people of Birmingham and the West Midlands."

Ian Reid, Birmingham 2022 CEO, said: “The demand for tickets for the Games has been fantastic and we’re thrilled to have sold a record-breaking 1.3 million so far, which will make for an incredible atmosphere at all our venues.