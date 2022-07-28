People loved Joe Lycett's dig at the Government during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

Mr Lycett, clad in a frilly pink tracksuit, helped introduce the Asian contingent of athletes to the Games as part of the live coverage of the opening ceremony.

During the parade of athletes, in which fellow West Midlands comedian Lenny Henry also helped welcome athletes from around the world, Mr Lycett said: "I'm going to do something now that the British Government doesn't always do, and welcome some foreigners - this time from the region of Asia!"