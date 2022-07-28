Notification Settings

People loved Joe Lycett's dig at the Government during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

Published: Last Updated: Comments

Comedian Joe Lycett delighted audiences on social media with a dig at the Government during the coverage of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games opening.

Joe Lycett
Joe Lycett

Popular Birmingham-born comedian Joe Lycett was part of the BBC presentation of the Games opening ceremony on Thursday night.

Mr Lycett, clad in a frilly pink tracksuit, helped introduce the Asian contingent of athletes to the Games as part of the live coverage of the opening ceremony.

During the parade of athletes, in which fellow West Midlands comedian Lenny Henry also helped welcome athletes from around the world, Mr Lycett said: "I'm going to do something now that the British Government doesn't always do, and welcome some foreigners - this time from the region of Asia!"

Twitter users hailed Mr Lycett a "hero" and one called him "our top export" after clips of his quip circulated.

