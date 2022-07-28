Emergency services ready to play part in Games

James Williams said there would be longer hours for staff at West Midlands Ambulance Service, but said it was an excellent opportunity to get a feelgood factor

With millions of people set to visit the region across 11 days of competition, leading figures across police and ambulance have been working to ensure the health and safety of people.

A large majority of those coming to the Games have been travelling in from the 72 countries and territories of the Commonwealth, meaning Birmingham Aiport has been the major hub for arrivals.

Officer Colin Gallier is head of the Airport Policing Unit at Birmingham Airport and spoke about the key policing tactic and deployment, Project Servator.

He said: "Project Servator is a nationally approved tactic and involves the unpredictable deployment of high visual policing resources, including the use of general airport police colleagues who are all behavioural and detection trained.

"It also includes the use of police dog handlers, firearms colleagues, CCTV operatives and some plain clothes officers as well and the idea is for unpredictable, short and sharp deployment of police officers.

"We target an area, scan the crowds and look for behaviours that might not be what we expect or people who don't want to engage with the police or avoid eye contact, then start an initial conversation and, if the situation deems it, we'll ask more of that person."

Inspector Gallier said the operation was part of the work for the Games, but said it would be like business as usual for the service.

He said: "It's a bit of a mixture in terms of that we're here to provide and to ensure a collaborative approach to a safe and secure environment and a large part of the Games is providing that protective security element.

"However, we're aware that Birmingham will be in the spotlight, so it's important for us to be absolutely on top of our game and have the right numbers and the right type of resources when required.

"We're trying to make sure we're on top of that state of awareness and alertness, but our mitigation tactics will remain pretty much the same for us.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to be involved in this and it's a big privilege to be part of it, so we'll do our best to help contribute to an enjoyable experience."

As well as the safety of people, a big part of the preparations for the Games have been the health and wellbeing of those visiting the region.

West Midlands Ambulance Service head of emergency planning James Williams said the force was ready to help with providing a mixture of emergency cover during the Games,

He said: "We are supporting the organising committee in regards to providing an enhanced medical cover and transportation to hospitals for anyone that's injured, whether that is spectators, workforce, athletes or anyone else in the Games family.

"Our resource for the Games is over and above business as usual, with 770 ambulance shifts, which isn't just ambulance shifts, but also specialist incident support unit shifts, so I think it's around 23,000 hours total of resource for the organisation.

"I think this is a great opportunity for our staff to do something positive for the region and the fact that it's in the UK and within our region is a great chance for everyone to be involved and get a feelgood factor after a challenging last three years."

British Transport Police are looking forward to welcoming thousands of travelling visitors and spectators to Birmingham and the Region for the Commonwealth Games.

For the last two years BTP have been planning the policing and security operation with West Midlands Police, Transport Operators, and wider partners with a focus on ensuring a safe and secure rail and metro network.

Those using the rail network will see an increase in officers across the region and will include deployments specialist teams including armed, search and special officers, dogs and their handlers, and plain clothed officers.

With events taking place across the area, BTP officers will be on hand to help and offer reassurance to the thousands of spectators and daily commuters who use the rail and metro network.

Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Sandra England said "The Commonwealth Games are the biggest sporting and cultural event for the region in many years and I want everyone who attends to enjoy themselves.