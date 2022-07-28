Notification Settings

Delays on M6 at Walsall and Birmingham junctions due to lane closure

BirminghamPublished: Comments

Motorists are facing delays on the M6 northbound due to a lane closure.

Lane closure in place causing delays

Traffic officers say a vehicle is being recovered between Junction 6 for Birmingham and Junction 7 for Walsall.

A spokesman said: "There is one of three lanes closed. Normal traffic conditions are expected between 9:15am and 9:30am."

