Safri Boyz Band star dies after recovering from coma at Black Country hospital

By Deborah Hardiman

A bhangra star who recovered from a coma has died days after leaving hospital.

Balwinder Singh Safri performing in Phoenix Park, Wolverhampton in 2011

Balwinder Safri, 63, of Birmingham's Safri Boyz Band had been in a coma after suffering brain damage following heart surgery in April.

After 86 days he was discharged from Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital after his family pleaded with doctors not to switch off his dialysis machine when he suffered kidney failure.

Cheers for Balwinder Singh Safri

The singer, of Handsworth, was discharged earlier this month to continue his recovery at a specialist rehabilitation centre.

He performed in the Black Country including Diwali festivals and has been part of the bhangra scene since 1980, setting up the Safri Boyz Band in 1990.

A special send-off was organised for him at New Cross where staff lined the corridor to cheer him on his way. While fellow Safri Boyz member Bhupinder Kullar, known as Tubsy, played a dhol drum as he left.

Paying tribute Wolverhampton's Andy Sahota, formerly of Heera Dancers, said: "He was a brilliant guy. We used to perform at events. We used to perform his music all over the world."

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

