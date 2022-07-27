Bizarre flavours being created ahead of Games

Frankie & Benny's has been getting creative with six bizarre burgers ahead of the Games

Frankie & Benny’s has has created six burgers to celebrate the Commonwealth Games, incorporating traditional food and flavours from Commonwealth nations including Jamaica, India, Scotland, Canada, Australia, and South Africa.

The ingredients being tested by the brand include Hundreds & Thousands, Vegemite, Tim Tams, pineapple, haggis, black pudding, grouse skin, biltong bacon, naan bread buns and even deep-fried burger buns.

The Jamaican Burger brings all the tastes of the Caribbean

The Jamaican Burger has a pineapple leaf bun, jerk patty with ginger cake slices, fresh pineapple, crispy plantain chips topped with Reggae jerk burger sauce and a side of fresh coconut for extra flavour.

The full workings of an Indian restaurant are a feature of the Indian Burger

The Indian Burger has naan bread buns, on a bed of crushed poppadoms, spiced lamb patty, a whole vegetable samosa with mango chutney sauce topped with a tower of crispy onion bhaji bites, drizzled with a madras jus and served with a cold Tiger beer.

The Scottish Burger comes equipped with a can of Haggis

The Scottish Burger has a Saltire Scottish Bun, two black pudding patties, topped with minced haggis and a grouse skin garnish, all served with a tin of Haggis and an iced Iron bru on the side.

The Canadian Burger comes with a liberal portion of maple syrup

The Canadian Burger features a red Beetroot bun, Ketchup crisp coated patty, crunchy Maple Leaf garnish with a poured Canadian Maple Syrup jus, all served with a Caesar Cocktail on the side.

The Australian Burger features Vegemite and a can of Fosters

The Australian has a hand-finished fairy bread bun, Tim Tam biscuit breaded burger patty, beetroot chunks with a good dollop of Vegemite and a can of Fosters on the side.

The South African Burger has Kebabbed burger patties with peppers and a Biltong Bacon slice

The South African has a deep-fried burger bun, Kebabbed burger patties with peppers, Biltong Bacon slices with a corn on the cob finished off on the braai and drizzled with garlic butter.

These creations are yet to officially be named, but Frankie & Benny’s is asking their fans across social to come up with their preferred monikers during the Games.

The burgers are in the trial phase, but depending on customer feedback during the Games, may make a special appearance.

Luana Herrmann, marketing director for The Restaurant Group, Leisure & Concessions, said: “Frankie & Benny’s takes pride in promoting diversity and Birmingham is a community known around the world for being full of different cultures and diverse backgrounds, so we are happy to celebrate this event.

“We’ve been busy whipping up these new Commonwealth Games inspired trial burgers, celebrating the different tastes that make up the varied association of 56 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe, and the Pacific.