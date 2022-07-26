Student police officer 'followed female colleague home' and 'sent abhorrent sexual messages'

George Mitchell allegedly sent "graphic and sexual" messages to female colleagues and followed one colleague home

Former PC George Mitchell began training with West Midlands Police in April this year, after attending an induction meeting in March.

The hearing was told he is accused of sending a number of social media messages to fellow female colleagues of "a graphic and sexual nature".

He also allegedly followed a fellow female student office home after work which was "unwanted and distressing for her".

A West Midlands Police misconduct meeting found that Mitchell breached his employer's standards of professional behaviour and would have been dismissed if he had not resigned.

Chief Constable Sir David Thompson chaired the hearing, and said: “Mr Mitchell is wholly responsible for his behaviour. It is unwanted by any of these officers who were embarking with excitement on a new career.

“The nature of this communication is abhorrent and he exploited the obvious desire of new officers to make new friends to advance his sexual motives.

“Cases of sexual impropriety undermine trust in the police service. I am relieved Mr Mitchell’s behaviour was detected before he ever became an operational police officer.

“He certainly has no place in the police service which cares for the most vulnerable and he would have been dismissed without notice if he had been serving."