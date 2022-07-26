Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Student police officer 'followed female colleague home' and 'sent abhorrent sexual messages'

By Eleanor LawsonBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

A student police officer who allegedly sent "abhorrent" sexual messages to female colleagues and is accused of following a fellow student home would have been dismissed if he had not resigned, a misconduct hearing found today.

George Mitchell allegedly sent "graphic and sexual" messages to female colleagues and followed one colleague home
George Mitchell allegedly sent "graphic and sexual" messages to female colleagues and followed one colleague home

Former PC George Mitchell began training with West Midlands Police in April this year, after attending an induction meeting in March.

The hearing was told he is accused of sending a number of social media messages to fellow female colleagues of "a graphic and sexual nature".

He also allegedly followed a fellow female student office home after work which was "unwanted and distressing for her".

A West Midlands Police misconduct meeting found that Mitchell breached his employer's standards of professional behaviour and would have been dismissed if he had not resigned.

Chief Constable Sir David Thompson chaired the hearing, and said: “Mr Mitchell is wholly responsible for his behaviour. It is unwanted by any of these officers who were embarking with excitement on a new career.

“The nature of this communication is abhorrent and he exploited the obvious desire of new officers to make new friends to advance his sexual motives.

“Cases of sexual impropriety undermine trust in the police service. I am relieved Mr Mitchell’s behaviour was detected before he ever became an operational police officer.

“He certainly has no place in the police service which cares for the most vulnerable and he would have been dismissed without notice if he had been serving."

The former officer will also be added to the College of Policing Barring Register.

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Wolverhampton
Walsall
Sandwell
Dudley
Crime
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News