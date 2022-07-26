'Fist fight' breaks out at Birmingham Hippodrome during We Will Rock You performance

Birmingham Hippodrome

Music-lovers at Birmingham Hippodrome couldn't believe what was happening when a fist fight started at the Hurst Street theatre, causing the performance to be temporarily halted.

One audience member blasted the behaviour as "ridiculous" as another described the pair as "idiots".

Writing on Twitter, Nicole (@123nec) said: "Apart from the idiots fist fighting in the theatre, the cast of We Will Rock You smashed it last night and handled the situation so well. There was no need - it was such a shame for the cast.

"I recommend the show to anyone."

Bosses at the Hippodrome confirmed there was a "disturbance" during Saturday's performance and said police attended.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that there was a disturbance in the auditorium during Saturday night’s performance of We Will Rock You, which required a show stop while the police and our on-site security intervened.

"Following the stoppage, the show went on as planned and those involved left the building. This was an isolated incident.

"The safety of our teams and audiences remains paramount and we continue to create wonderful experiences for our visitors.”

We Will Rock You runs at the Hippodrome until Saturday, July 30.