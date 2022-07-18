Notification Settings

Man killed and four injured after car hits railings on busy road

By Rob Smith Birmingham

A man in his 20s has died and four other people have been injured after a car hit a railing on a busy city road.

The car hit railings on the Bellgrave Middleway. Photo: Google
The Hyundai car hit railings on Belgrave Middleway in Birmingham at about 10.30pm on Sunday. Emergency services were called, and four ambulances plus the Midlands Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived at the scene to find multiple patients involved in the collision, with one man having suffered life-threatening injuries.

“Staff worked quickly to administer advanced trauma care to the patient, before conveying him on blue lights and sirens to the Major Trauma Centre at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital. However, despite everyone’s best efforts, the man sadly passed away in hospital this morning.

“Four other patients involved in the incident were treated for injuries not believed to be serious and were conveyed to Sandwell Hospital for further treatment.”

West Midlands Police said: "We've carried out enquiries at the scene and it's not currently believed any other vehicle was involved.

"We're keen to hear from anyone with information - and particular dash cam footage - to assist our investigation into the collision.

"Please contact us via Live Chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk or by calling 101. Quote log 3835 of July 17."

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith

Digital Content Editor

Digital Content Editor covering the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

