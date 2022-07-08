Artists and performers named for Games Festival Sites

Ras King Bobo will be one of the many acts taking place during the festival sites

The programme at each site will reflect a different aspect of the Games, from the ‘warm-up’ in Castle Vale, to the notions of speed and boundaries in Sparkhill.

The theme for Edgbaston will be water, whilst Yardley will focus on our ability to play.

Each of the Neighbourhood Festival Sites will be active for two days at a time, creating a tour of the host city for the duration of the Games.

As well as the sites across the host city, there will be sites open in the Black Country and Shropshire.

In Sandwell, where the Aquatics Centre hosts 11 days of swimming and diving competitions, there will be a festival site at Sandwell Valley Showground on Salters Lane in West Bromwich between July 25 and August 8.

Dudley, which hosts part of the cycling time trial, will have six festival site days at different locations, starting on August 1 at Huntingtree Park in Halesowen, then going to Silver Jubilee Park in Coseley the next day. and Mary Stevens Park in Stourbridge on August 3.

After a day’s break for the time trial, the next site will take place on August 5 at the Dell Stadium in Brierley Hill, then head to Netherton Park on August 6 and finish at Stevens Park in Quarry Bank on August 7.

Wolverhampton will be a hive of activity on August 4 as it hosts the time trial and will also have a festival site on Market Square in the city centre during the day.

Finally, there will be a festival site for Shropshire at Southwater One on Quentin Gate in Telford, which will open on July 28 and run until August 8.

The acts include performances from Wolverhampton-born fusion singer NeOne the Wonderer, Bhangra musicians Dhol Blasters, Bhangra dancer, actor, and children’s performer, Sohan Kailey and the Hearts Aglow Steelband.

The programme for each of the sites has been curated by seven Neighbourhood Producers with strong connections to the community and the local arts and culture network.

Tim Hodgson, Senior Producer for the Birmingham 2022 Culture programme, said: “We are delighted to share the programme of activity and entertainment that will be taking place at each of the seven free Neighbourhood Festival Sites that will be opening their doors in just a few weeks’ time.

"It is fantastic that a variety of local artists and performers will be present at the sites, representing the vibrant scene of arts and culture in Birmingham and the West Midlands."

Alongside the free activities that have been organised, a selection of local traders will be selling food and drink, offering flavours from across the Commonwealth.

Birmingham 2022 Mascot, Perry the Bull, will also visit the sites every single day, entertaining and engaging with children and families.

To ensure that all of the Neighbourhood Festivals Sites are as accessible as possible, British Sign language (BSL) interpretation will be available whenever there are presenters on stage, and on-site assistance for visitors will also be available at the Festival Information point located in the pink festival tent.