Jewellery Quarter land is a sparkling opportunity

How the developed site would look

The development opportunity 43 Cliveland Street, which includes 3,574 sq ft of commercial accommodation, will have a guide price of £750,000 in Bond Wolfe’s first return to the auction room in two-and-a-half years.

Bidders at the auction, which will also be live-streamed online, are expected to be attracted by the site’s canalside views, the fact that the area is undergoing extensive residential development and that it is so close to the city centre.

Ian Tudor, joint managing director at Bond Wolfe, said: “43 Cliveland Street offers a unique chance to acquire a residential and mixed commercial development opportunity in a premium position within the Jewellery Quarter.

“The planning permission permits 10 one-bedroomed and 10 two-bedroomed apartments together with a ground floor commercial unit.

“The site is located to the northern side of Cliveland Street between its junctions with Lower Loveday Street and Hanley Street, an area that continues to undergo considerable investment and regeneration.

“Many of the former industrial buildings within the vicinity have been converted or redeveloped to provide a mix of independent businesses and creative workshops.

“There has been significant development of modern apartment blocks, a flourishing food and drink scene and a heritage that attracts visitors from far and wide.

“The new owner of this premium development site will benefit from the fact that the Jewellery Quarter has established itself as a global destination, and is that it is close to everything Birmingham city centre has to offer.”