Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Games athlete sees children bring the power at workshop

By James VukmirovicBirminghamPublished:

A group of school students were given the opportunity to enjoy a day of activity with a Commonwealth Games finalist.

Sarah McDonald (centre) helps staff and children at Timberley Academy to bring the power
Sarah McDonald (centre) helps staff and children at Timberley Academy to bring the power

Around 180 children got active at a Timberley Academy in Shard End in Birmingham as part of Birmingham 2022's "Bring the Power" school sport workshops.

The workshops, funded by Birmingham City Council, and delivered by activity education and training provider Aspire Active Education Group, have been rolled out across the region to get young people moving ahead of this summer’s Games.

Former Team England athlete Sarah McDonald, who reached the 1500m final at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and has competed at World Championships and European Championships, visited Timberley Academy to see the youngsters in action and hold a Q&A session with the pupils, who left feeling inspired.

‘Bring the Power’ school sport workshop days, are billed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to bring pupils close to the world’s most inclusive and progressive multi-sport event, taking place on their doorstep.

The workshops allow Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 pupils to experience the fully integrated para-sports programme of the Games by taking part in sporting events inspired by Birmingham 2022.

Training partners will typically work with five or six classes of up to 30 pupils each during the activity day. Timberley Academy were among the first to hold the workshops.

Sarah McDonald said: “I was delighted to see young people at Timberley Academy get involved in physical activity ahead of the Commonwealth Games through ‘Bring the Power’.

"It’s great to see pupils get moving as the clock counts down to the Games, which promises to be memorable sporting moment.”

The event is just one example of the Games, ‘Bring the Power’ programme which aims to widen knowledge, improve access to sports, art and culture while helping to boost confidence and resilience of children and young people.

The programme is working closely with schools, groups and partners allow young people to understand the background as well as the power of the Games.

To find out more and get involved visit Birmingham2022.com/power

Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Commonwealth Games
Sport
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News