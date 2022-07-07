Games athlete sees children bring the power at workshop

Sarah McDonald (centre) helps staff and children at Timberley Academy to bring the power

Around 180 children got active at a Timberley Academy in Shard End in Birmingham as part of Birmingham 2022's "Bring the Power" school sport workshops.

The workshops, funded by Birmingham City Council, and delivered by activity education and training provider Aspire Active Education Group, have been rolled out across the region to get young people moving ahead of this summer’s Games.

Former Team England athlete Sarah McDonald, who reached the 1500m final at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and has competed at World Championships and European Championships, visited Timberley Academy to see the youngsters in action and hold a Q&A session with the pupils, who left feeling inspired.

‘Bring the Power’ school sport workshop days, are billed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to bring pupils close to the world’s most inclusive and progressive multi-sport event, taking place on their doorstep.

The workshops allow Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 pupils to experience the fully integrated para-sports programme of the Games by taking part in sporting events inspired by Birmingham 2022.

Training partners will typically work with five or six classes of up to 30 pupils each during the activity day. Timberley Academy were among the first to hold the workshops.

Sarah McDonald said: “I was delighted to see young people at Timberley Academy get involved in physical activity ahead of the Commonwealth Games through ‘Bring the Power’.

"It’s great to see pupils get moving as the clock counts down to the Games, which promises to be memorable sporting moment.”

The event is just one example of the Games, ‘Bring the Power’ programme which aims to widen knowledge, improve access to sports, art and culture while helping to boost confidence and resilience of children and young people.

The programme is working closely with schools, groups and partners allow young people to understand the background as well as the power of the Games.