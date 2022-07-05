Mostly Jazz, Funk and Soul Festival on brink of selling out after De La Soul replace Cameo

De La Soul

Day 3 is the Magic Number now for hip hop fans after organisers announced De La Soul are replacing Cameo as headliners on the Sunday.

American funk band Cameo are refusing to cross the Atlantic to play the festival at Moseley Park and even turned down a bigger fee to fulfil the booking.

However, funk fans loss is hip hop fans gain with laid back geniuses De La Soul saving the Sunday by stepping into Cameo's shoes.

Organisers of the Mostly Jazz and Funk Festival said: "This is for reasons completely out of our control. We have done everything possible to make it work for them including offering a higher fee and a longer stay in Birmingham.

"Sadly we must accept it's just not going to happen this summer although we’re sure they’ll be back over again soon."

Festival organisers thanked the 3 Feet High and Rising rappers for agreeing to perform at such short notice.

They said: "However, we are very grateful to our friends De La Soul who have moved mountains to fly over and fill the slot at very short notice.

"Formed from Long Island, NY roots in 1987, the trio known as De La Soul changed the landscape of hip-hop as we knew it. Now, for an incredible 30 years they have rocked us with inscrutable samplings, whimsically irreverent lyrics, social commentary, light rhythm and laid back rhymes.

"They have gained respect within and outside the hip hop community with their contributions to rap, as well as jazz, funk, soul and alternative genres. Not only are their musical innovation acclaimed and respected worldwide, but they paved a path for many alternative rap groups to come after them."

Music purists will welcome My, Myself and I's De La Soul replacing Word Up Cameo as De La Soul still have their most famous line up whereas Cameo split acrimoniously several years ago. Lead singer Larry Blackmon even sued four former members of the band three years ago for profiting off the band's name and image.

De La Soul was the antidote to the gangster rap and violent lyrics of the late 80s by scoring hit after hit with funny, self-deprecating tales of beta-male life to a psychedelic easy-on-the-ear beats.

The organisers added: "Despite the sad news, we’re so excited that De La Soul have stepped in to keep the party going, alongside Earth Wind & Fire Experience ft Al McKay, The Wailers, Lady Blackbird, Greg Wilson and so many more come Sunday, July 10."

On Friday, Coventry ska legends The Specials are headlining with Nightmares on Wax, Children on Zeus and DJ Yoda. On Saturday The Fatback Band, Oh My God, It's the Church and Secret Night Gang join perennial funk favourite Craig Charles at the poplar festival.