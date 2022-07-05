Notification Settings

Criminal investigation launched into racist abuse at Edgbaston England test match

By Adam Smith

A criminal investigation has been launched into racist and abusive behaviour at the Birmingham Test Match yesterday (Monday).

Edgbaston Cricket Ground was the scene of racist abuse

There were ugly scenes at Edgbaston Cricket Ground during the deciding match of the England and India series.

Images and footage of fans being abusive have been circulating on social media.

West Midlands Police tweeted: "We’ve launched a criminal investigation into reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the test match in #Birmingham yesterday.

"We’re liaising with Edgbaston officials to understand what’s happened and encourage anyone who heard racist language or gestures used to get in touch."

WMP added: "We’re aware of images circulating on social media showing an alleged offender. We’re making enquiries to identify the person and would urge him to come forward and speak to us.

"Anyone with info can message us on Live Chat via our website or call 101. Please quote 20-613293-22."

The racist abuse occurred in The Hollies Stand which has a reputation for raucous fans but those in attendance was disgusted what they saw.

Cricket fan Lucy replied to the police she was in the near the incidents the police are investigating.

She said: "Me and my friends witnessed this horrific behaviour in the Hollies stand."

