Medical emergency forces closure of Metro between Winson Green and Bull Street

By Adam SmithBirminghamPublished:

A medical emergency has forced the Metro to stop running between Winson Green and Bull Street, Birmingham.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 13/02/2020..Pics of Centenary Square, Birmingham, and new fountain, work on Symphony Hall, and new Metro stop..
West Midlands Metro tweeted: "Due to a medical emergency at Soho Benson Road , trams are not currently operating between Winson Green and Bull St. A normal service is in operation between Wolverhampton St. George's and Winson Green.

"We are working hard to ensure the safety of the passenger."

As of midday on Saturday the service was still suspended between Bull Street and Winson Green.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

