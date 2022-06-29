Handmade gifts a personal touch for each athlete at Games

The gifts have been created by hand in workshops across Birmingham and the wider region. Photo: Hayley Salter

Craftspace has completed 4600 Gifts ahead of the athletes arriving to compete in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, with each athlete will receive a handmade gift, a token of friendship creating a meaningful exchange from one human to another.

Presented by the Birmingham 2022 Festival, 4600 Gifts has reimagined the idea of Birmingham as ‘the workshop of the world’ creating a social, resourceful, inclusive and empowering production line using locally sourced materials and skills to create the Gifts.

More than 3,500 people have taken part in 100 citywide making sessions, crafting alongside strangers, friends, family members, neighbours, colleagues and fellow pupils and celebrating a shared ‘common’ ‘wealth’, as everyone has a gift to give.

The 4600 Gifts seen together at a showcase at The Library of Birmingham from June 30 until July 9 are a show of unity and a portrait of Birmingham.

Deirdre Figueiredo, Director of Craftspace said: “The act of making a gift for an athlete of a commonwealth country is like an act of reparation, and made by many hands, 4600 Gifts celebrates still thriving craft skills in our communities today.

"With the cost of living rising the project shows how we can make meaningful gifts from the things around us and through making something of our city and by the people of our city we hope to create a meaningful welcome to Birmingham.”

The first Gift will be presented to Ama Agbeze MBE in a special ceremony at the Library of Birmingham where a selection of the Gifts are on display along with accompanying messages written to welcome athletes to Birmingham.

Ama Agbeze MBE, England netball international & B2022 Board member said: “I’m honoured to receive this first Gift.

"I was fortunate enough to work with Craftspace, alongside my colleague, Sarah-Jane Perry from the Athlete Advisory Committee, to talk about the importance of welcome and exchange.

"It shows how an organisation like Craftspace that is focused on making, could create something that reflected Birmingham and its people as opposed to something commercially mass produced.

"I think these gifts will add to what I know will be a memorable experience for the athletes competing from across the Commonwealth.”