Love letter to city helps open night of celebration

Dear Brum is Poet Laureate Casey Bailey's Love Letter to Birmingham

"Dear Brum" by the Birmingham poet laureate Casey Bailey was played as part of a video reading featuring key landmarks in Birmingham as a real celebration of the city’s talent and diversity at the Banqueting Suite in Birmingham City Council House on Monday.

The event featured guests including former civic heads, councillors, business leaders and creative leads in the city and began with Lord Mayor of Birmingham Councillor Maureen Cornish introducing the poet and poem.

"Dear Brum" was written as a love letter to Birmingham, to capture the hearts and minds of Birmingham and provide a voice for citizens to shout about what they love about their city.

It is about creating a moment to inspire the Birmingham community and shine a light on the city, inspiring civic pride not only ahead of the Commonwealth Games, but beyond too.

After the reading Casey talked about how he came up with the poem

He said: “I wanted to think about things that are iconic in the city and the fact that it isn’t always a love story.

"I wanted to encapsulate all the emotions I have towards the city.”

Leader of Birmingham City Council Councillor Ian Ward, who spoke at the event, said: "This fantastic poem was a highlight of an unforgettable evening that made me feel so proud of Birmingham and the incredible talent we have here.

"The Commonwealth Games are almost upon us and I want people in neighbourhoods right across the city to feel part of the Games and their legacy.

"This is such a golden opportunity for Birmingham and, as Casey’s poem says, we’ve got to ‘go for gold’.”