House partially collapses in Birmingham

By Adam SmithBirminghamPublished: Last Updated:

A house has partially collapsed in Selly Oak, Birmingham.

West Midlands Fire Service closed Heely Road on Tuesday as it dealt with the emergency, which led to eight people being evacuated from neighbouring houses.

WMFS tweeted: "Firefighters from Bournbrook fire station have responded to Heely Road, Selly Oak where a mid-terraced house has partially collapsed along with some scaffolding.

"Around eight people have been evacuated from neighbouring properties as a precaution. The road is currently closed."

The fore service is urging people to avoid the Selly Oak area if possible.

The collapse comes two days after a residential home in Kingstanding, Birmingham was destroyed and nearby properties damaged after a gas explosion in Dulwich Road.

Tributes have poured in for "one-of-a-kind" grandmother Doreen Rees-Bibb, 79, who was killed in the blast.

