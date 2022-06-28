Gas mains and pipes 'not the cause' of house explosion that killed grandmother

The aftermath of the explosion in Kingstanding

Doreen Rees-Bibb was killed when her house in Kingstanding exploded at around 8.30pm on Sunday, destroying the property and damaging several other houses and cars on Dulwich Road.

Her partner was pulled from the rubble and is being treated for serious injuries in hospital, but sadly, Doreen did not make it.

Gas company Cadent has now concluded that gas mains and service pipes in the area are "sound" and "not the cause of the incident".

Elliott Nelson, Cadent's network director for the West Midlands, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those impacted and everyone in this close-knit community.

“Since the incident, our engineers have been on site working with the emergency services. It has been difficult for everyone, and I know all the responders are grateful for the support the community has shown.

“We are aware of some selfless acts of courage and heroism by members of the local community who were first on the scene, which will not be forgotten.

“Following a thorough investigation, we can confirm that the gas mains and service pipes in the area are sound and were not the cause of the incident in Kingstanding.

“The matter now lies with other agencies for further investigation.

“We would also like to remind people that if you ever smell gas, inside the home or outside, call the national gas emergency service on 0800 111 999* immediately, day or night.