New Games provider aims to bring soft drinks and sustainability

Coca-Cola Zero will be available at all venues during the Games

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) GB, the largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola globally, will be the official soft drinks provider for the Games in Birmingham.

CCEP, which makes, sells and delivers some of the world’s most-loved soft drinks, will be supplying Coca-Cola Zero Sugar to the one million spectators expected to attend the Games, alongside a number of its other products.

It will also be supporting Birmingham 2022 in its ambition to be the first Commonwealth Games with a carbon-neutral legacy, with activity focused around three of the Games’ key sustainability pillars of carbon and air quality, conservation, and circular economy principles, to minimise waste.

All bottles sold at the venues’ outlets will be 100 per cent recyclable and made from 100 per cent recycled plastic.

CCEP will also be working closely with Birmingham 2022’s waste management and recycling providers, including Games sponsor Biffa, to ensure plastics collected from all Games sites are processed and recycled.

Messaging will be present on all catering outlets reminding customers to recycle their packaging.

Sam Jones, head of climate and sustainability at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners GB, said: “Birmingham 2022 is an inclusive celebration, and we’re proud to bring our much-loved drinks to Birmingham for everyone to enjoy together in a sustainable way.

“It’s a privilege to be collaborating with Birmingham 2022 and other participating partners, to deliver a Games which supports long-term sustainable behaviour change and creates a lasting legacy for local communities.

"Birmingham 2022 offers a real opportunity to show what can be achieved when we all work together towards one goal, and we’re honoured to be playing a part in it.”

Sue Creed, head of catering, cleaning & waste management at Birmingham 2022, said: “CCEP is a hugely influential sector leader and we’re delighted to welcome them on board as Official Soft Drinks Provider.

“In just over a month, more than a million spectators will be visiting the West Midlands to watch 11 days of elite sport, featuring some of the world’s finest athletes.

"Part of that experience is enjoying drinks in venues and we’re looking forward to working together to provide refreshments including some of the world’s most recognisable brands.”

Katie Sadleir, chief executive officer of the Commonwealth Games Federation, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with CCEP as they become the Official Soft Drinks Provider of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.