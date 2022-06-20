New companies set to provide services at Commonwealth Games

Lucozade Sport has become the official Sports Drink of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

With the start of the Games just over 35 days away, some industry-leading brands have signed up to help support the event, which is the biggest multi-sport event to ever take place in the region.

Lucozade Sport has been named the official sports drink of Birmingham 2022, marking a deal that will provide thousands of athletes with isotonic drinks throughout the event, with more than 102,000 litres of the sports drink set to be provided.

Bruntwood, a leading commercial property developer, has been named the official commercial property development provider of the Games.

Recognised by Birmingham City Council as one of the city’s leading investors in flexible workspace, life sciences and technology, the firm has also committed to being a sponsor of the Business & Tourism Programme, the first accredited Commonwealth Games programme of its kind.

Biffa has been appointed as the official waste management and recycling provider for Birmingham 2022, working to ensure all waste produced across the 12 days of the Games is sustainably managed, treated and disposed of.

Visitors and spectators will be reminded to use the correct bins and play their part in reducing waste from the Games.

Airbnb has signed an agreement to become the official hosting provider for the Games as Birmingham 2022 is expected to attract more than one million spectators to the city from around the world, as well as around 4,500 athletes.

Airbnb is encouraging locals from Birmingham and the West Midlands to welcome the influx of visitors whilst also earning additional income by hosting on the platform.

Nicola Barlow, head of Sponsor Services at Birmingham 2022 said: “With less than forty days to go until Birmingham 2022, our four new sponsors add significant value to our operations.

"Together, their insight will help us deliver an outstanding Games that our city, region and country can be proud of.”

Katie Sadleir, Commonwealth Games Federation CEO, said: “With the eyes of the Commonwealth soon to be focused on Birmingham 2022, the addition of Lucozade Sport, Bruntwood, Biffa and Airbnb to our sponsorship family is to be celebrated.