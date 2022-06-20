Commonwealth Games tickets up for grabs for community champions

Severn Trent is looking to reward Community Champions with tickets to the Commonwealth Games

Severn Trent is calling on customers to nominate a community champion who has gone the extra mile in supporting those around them, to win tickets for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

School children also have a great chance to win tickets as Severn Trent is challenging pupils to find something recyclable in their home or school and upcycle it into something they might find in a forest such as animals, insects and trees.

This comes after after Severn Trent created 72 Tiny Forests across the Midlands earlier this year.

Richard Eadie, head of Sustainability at Severn Trent, said: “We’d love people to nominate those who make a real difference in their communities, and pupils who share our passion for sustainability, to win tickets to this once in a lifetime event.

“As Birmingham 2022’s Official Nature & Carbon Neutral Partner, we love spreading the word about the value of our water and how important hydration is to health, which is why we are also operating water refill stations at every Games venue this summer.”

Severn Trent customers can enter their ‘community champion’ nomination here, with the competition closing on July 3, with 150 pairs of tickets available.

Schools will be asked to keep all entries for collection so that Severn Trent can display them at the Commonwealth Games.

The competition closes on July 11, and 50 pairs of tickets will be available.

For details on how to enter, email education@severntrent.co.uk.