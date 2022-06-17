Birmingham Airport staff praised on hottest day of the year

The queue for the escalator to security at around 5.30am on Friday

Airports across the country have faced chaos over the last few months as staff have struggled to keep up with the demand to fly after the pandemic.

The problem has been exacerbated by airport, airline, and holiday company staff being made redundant due to Covid-19, meaning staffing numbers are yet to return to pre-pandemic levels despite the rapidly increasing demand for travel.

Despite frequent accounts of airport chaos and missed flights over the past few weeks, passengers flying with Birmingham Airport on Friday took to social media to praise the management of the situation, with several passengers reporting getting through security in only five minutes.

Early on Friday morning, the security line snaked out of the building as teams of people waited to board their flights.

However, the bustle calmed down throughout the day and passengers flocked to Twitter to relay their appreciation.

Gemma Puffer Tweeted to say: "after anxiously anticipating the whole experience at [the] airport, I have to say it was a breeze this morning. Arrived 3 hours before as requested, airport not busy, through in 5 mins. Staff readily available, very polite & friendly."

John Minshall said: "No problems at all today at Birmingham Airport. Busy Friday but well organised and efficient."

Sean Kenny said: "BHX spot on just got through security in 5 minutes no hassle lots of staff and very polite staff well done!"

Trevor Walmsey said: "just a thumbs up and thanks, came back into bhx on jet2 from Fuerteventura yesterday, customs area well organised two staff great at moving people through security and baggage arrived very quickly as well, many thanks."

And Doctor Helen Tyson said: "Great experience this morning @bhx_official. Yeah it was super busy, but queues moving, flight on time and staff helpful and smiling."

While passengers admitted the airport was busy, most were quick to praise the airport's management of the situation.

A spokesman for Birmingham Airport said: “Almost half of the 19,500 customers booked to depart BHX today (Fri June 17) were airborne before 0900 after going through our pre-flight security screening.