Fire crews still working at site of major fire at recycling plant

West Midlands Fire Service firefighters tackling a blaze involving thousands of tons of paper and cardboard at a Smurfit Kappa storage yard and recycling plant in Birmingham.

About 20 firefighters have been working on the site today along with on-site personnel to break up and dampen down burning material before it can be safely removed to another site.

Three fire engines, an aerial platform and a high volume pumping unit remains at the scene.

At its height, around 110 firefighters tackled the blaze at Smurfit Kappa storage yard, off Mount Street, Nechells, which broke out at about 7.40pm on Sunday, June 12.

West Midlands Fire Service firefighters tackling a blaze involving thousands of tons of paper and cardboard at a Smurfit Kappa storage yard and recycling plant in Birmingham

More than 30 appliances were sent to the scene to tackle the blaze, which was declared a "major incident" by West Midlands Fire Service.

Photos of the fire showed huge flames and smoke which could be seen for miles.

A statement from West Midlands Fire Service said: "Today, three fire engines, an aerial platform and our high volume pumping unit have remained at the scene.

"Around 20 of our firefighters have been working with on-site personnel to break up and thoroughly dampen down burning material, before it can safely be removed to another site. This process now involves five diggers working around the clock.

West Midlands Fire Service firefighters tackling a blaze involving thousands of tons of paper and cardboard at a Smurfit Kappa storage yard and recycling plant in Birmingham

"We are doing all we can to enable the company to resume more of its usual business as soon as possible.