Teenager riding e-scooter left with serious injuries after motorbike collision

The 19-year-old was riding an e-scooter along New Town Row near Dixy Chicken in Newtown at around 4.30pm on Sunday when he was hit by a motorbike and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The motorcyclist, who failed to stop, is believed to have been with a large group of other motorcyclists and quad bike riders who were seen heading out of the city.

Officers from West Midlands Police have been in the area carrying out CCTV and local enquiries and speaking to witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "I would appeal directly to those quad bike riders to do the right thing and get in touch as soon as possible.

"Similarly if anyone was in the area at the time and has dash-cam footage I would ask them to check their video to see if they have caught any relevant footage on camera.”