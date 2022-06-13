Notification Settings

Teenager riding e-scooter left with serious injuries after motorbike collision

A teenager has been left with serious injuries after being hit by a motorbike in Birmingham.

The boy was riding his e-scooter along New Town Row near Dixy Chicken, when he was hit by a motorbike.

The 19-year-old was riding an e-scooter along New Town Row near Dixy Chicken in Newtown at around 4.30pm on Sunday when he was hit by a motorbike and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The motorcyclist, who failed to stop, is believed to have been with a large group of other motorcyclists and quad bike riders who were seen heading out of the city.

Officers from West Midlands Police have been in the area carrying out CCTV and local enquiries and speaking to witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "I would appeal directly to those quad bike riders to do the right thing and get in touch as soon as possible.

"Similarly if anyone was in the area at the time and has dash-cam footage I would ask them to check their video to see if they have caught any relevant footage on camera.”

Anyone with information to contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101. Please quote log number 2567 of 12 June.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

