Sadness as Simmer Down Festival announces after 12 years it no longer will be free

Third World are headlining this year's Simmer Down festival

Since being founded in 2010 Simmer Down, at Handsworth Park, has been a free event attracting reggae fans from across Birmingham and the Black Country.

However, this year's festival on Sunday, July 17 will now cost £11 to get in for adults and £5 for young people.

In a statement organisers said: "Since beginning in 2010, Simmer Down Festival has been free of charge. This has been made possible through grants from Arts Council England and sponsors. However, costs are increasing every year and the devastating impact of COVID-19 on local businesses resulted in the loss of sponsorship and Birmingham City Council festival funding ceased several years back.

"We believe in bringing the very best international reggae artists as well as home-grown talent, along with workshops and participation activities for young people and a real ‘festival feel.’

"In an ideal world, we’d love to be able to keep Simmer Down Festival free, but this is simply not sustainable."

They added: "Whilst we recognise the pressures of living costs going up in our communities we are committed to keeping costs down. But we also have to make sure the festival environment is safe and has all the infrastructure that is required for an annual event which has now become one of the biggest festivals in the region."

They added: "We have a spectacular programme with Third World, IQulah Rastafari, Odyssey, Havana Meets Kingston, Dub Qalandar, The Big Ship Alliance, Reggaelators, Winston Fergus, K. Dottie, Annette B, Wassifa, Myki Tuff, Maggie Irie, The Caribbean Regals Steelband and much more."

Festival goers bitterly complained on social media Simmer Down was founded as a small community event not a major festival which now see residents being charged to use their local park."

Gordon Davis said: "I am so sad about this, Simmer Down started for local people, just 5,000 locals around the bandstand, we had our carnival taken off us and now this has happened.

"A family could just wander over the park and enjoy a wonderful day, then they stopped alcohol being brought in and charged nearly £5 a drink. The food has doubled in price in five years and now in a cost of living crisis they do this."

"This festival is now for reggae fans from everywhere but places like Handsworth and West Bromwich. I've asked lots of friends who I'd always see every year if they are going and only two out of about 50 said they will pay to get in."

He added: "In Commonwealth Games year I cannot understand why a community festival in the constituency where the opening ceremony is happening a week later could not get funding for it to be free."

Curley Bailey said: "Shame you've spoilt it. It used to be free. Come on given the current climate. It's terrible."