People travelling to Birmingham Airport warned to plan ahead due to M42 overnight closures

Birmingham Airport

National Highways have provided information on the overnight closure and have also provided a diversion route for drivers to use.

The M42 Southbound between Junction 6 and Junction 5 will be closed Friday, June 10, to Monday, June 13, between 10pm and 6am, and during the daytime, two lanes will be open in both directions.

Motorists have been provided with an alternative route using the A45 West as a diversion route.

M42 closure and diversion information

Travellers are advised to plan ahead with the potential delays en-route to the airport, especially considering the major delays passengers have faced at the airport.

Chaotic scenes have ensued at Birmingham Airport and airports across the UK as the travel industry deals with the high demand for travel.

Passengers have been faced with flight cancellations, delayed flights, lost luggage as well as hours of queueing at the airport in recent weeks.

Following the chaotic scenes at the airport during the half-term holiday and four-day bank holiday weekend, people departing and arriving at the airport continue to face major delays.

Earlier this week, two Italian unions called for a nationwide strike, which caused delays of almost 20 hours for travellers flying back from Verona, Italy back to Birmingham.

People were left stranded at airports across the UK and in Italy as their flights were delayed.

One passenger stuck at Birmingham said on Twitter: "Arghh! Stuck in Birmingham airport! It’s chaos!!! And @TUIUK are no use at all having told us too late our flight is delayed 12hrs due to air traffic control strike in Italy!"

Bal Dehal, a passenger stuck waiting for her Tui flight from Verona back to Birmingham was pleased with how Tui dealt with the situation.

She said: "Tui have been wonderful, we were flying from Verona Airport to Birmingham Airport, but most of the flights were either delayed or cancelled.