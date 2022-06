An appeal has been launched to find this man. Photo: Birmingham Police

The victim had a can of cider thrown in his face before being punched and kicked in Belle Walk, at around 9pm on March 30, police said.

He suffered facial injuries during the attack in Moseley and his bank card was used in Sparkhill, a spokesman for the force said.

Officers have released this image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.