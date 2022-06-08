Sculpture aims to pay tribute to athletes and rebuilding broken lives

The two-and-a-half metre tall sculpture will be installed on Birmingham New Street station's Eastern Plaza

Para-athlete Ben Pearson and sculptor Jacob Chandler have worked to produce a two-and-a-half metre tall blade runner, which will be installed on Birmingham New Street station's Eastern Plaza between June 19 and September 5.

The sculpture, which contains half a ton of stainless steel, is believed to be the only public sculpture in the UK, to feature disability, something both men are able to identify with.

Jacob Chandler and Ben Pearson have collaborated together to create the sculpture

Jacob Chandler, from Telford, suffers from Colitis and the rare genetic condition called Ehlers Danlos syndrome, leaving him with crippling fatigue and pain and a range of other health issues.

The 27-year-old said he had suffered from partial dislocation of bones over the years, as well needing to wear braces on his fingers and wrist to keep them in place and stop them from hyperextending.

He took up sculpting at the age of 18 while convalescing from a colitis illness and realised it was his true vocation, leading to a career which has seen exhibitions in New York and his bronzes standing in galleries alongside works by the likes of Dali and Picasso.

He and Ben Pearson began working together when Jacob said he contacted Loughborough University to enquire about whether any athletes would be interested in collaborating with him for the piece.

Ben Pearson was left with a sudden life change at the age of 21 when he suffered a severe fracture to his tibia and fibula when playing Rugby for Ealing Trailfinders and was left with a below-the-knee amputation after a year of unsuccessful rehabilitation.

In September 2020, Ben received his first blade, but had to go through four different sockets due to losing 20 kilos in weight as he made the change from Rugby player to para-sprinter, with each socket costing £5,000 each.

Jacob said the work was part of a positive discussion around disability, differences and diversity

He said: ""For years I’ve hidden my health issues in the fear of discrimination but seeing a wider acceptance, particularly in sport, is definitely encouraging.

"I still don’t know if I would feel comfortable talking about these issues, if it were not for the success I’ve had over the last few years but I now feel it is important to try to be a force for empowerment for those struggling with unseen chronic conditions."

He also said that the piece was not just representative of Ben, but of all athletes and the struggles they go through.

He said: "I find these athletes hugely inspirational as they often face trauma, agony, destruction of their self image and loss of their career prospects and endure financial hardships but they come out fighting.

"Their grit and determination is an inspiration to us all and I'm delighted to be able to produce this sculpture to celebrate their collective achievement.

“For them sports have been the panacea, for me it's sculpting. Within this collaboration we hope together to speak to all who face challenges and trust that they too will find their own way through.”