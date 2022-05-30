New market set to bring taste of Commonwealth to city

The market will be in place at Canal Square on Browning Street. Photo: Google Street Map

The first Birmingham Canal Square Market will be held in June, with further dates in July and September with a Commonwealth theme to boost community involvement in the games, with a main venue just along the canal at the Utilita Arena.

Offering a wide variety of locally sourced food, gifts and crafts, the first market will take place at Canal Square, close to Brindleyplace, on Friday, June 10.

As well as artisan produce, visitors will also be able to enjoy live music and family-friendly entertainment, plus discover what local businesses, such as popular brunch spot Juju’s Café, have to offer.

With the market idea being conceived during the pandemic, the Convention Quarter Residents Alliance (CQRA) has organised the markets to bring the local community together and offer a shared space to enjoy good times and make happy memories after a tough few years.

Visitors will be able to buy anything from freshly baked bread and wine to hand crafted jewellery and fresh flowers.

Organiser Fran Elder says: “During the regular CQRA residents’ meetings, the idea that having a community artisan food and craft market would help to re-vitalise and set Canal Square more at the heart of our growing community.

“We visited various markets in and around Birmingham and had discussions other market organisers as to the possible costs.

"Fortuitously, the chance to apply to the Commonwealth Games Community Fund gave us the opportunity to realise these plans.

"Our long-term hope is to hold 6 markets a year so that there is a regular coming together of the community.

"This is more significant now, as the pandemic has caused significant isolation for people working from home and older and vulnerable residents."

Fellow organiser Alex Elder says: “Apart from giving residents some active local involvement in the CWG celebrations, it’s hoped there will be a significant legacy premium of using the square for regular street markets over future years.

“The actual setting up of the market stalls is being handled professionally, but most of the associated work of planning, finding stall holders, publicising the events and marshalling on the day is being done by local volunteers from CQRA.

“We are grateful to our members as well as our local councillors, Kath Hartley and Sir Albert Bore, who have been great supporters of CQRA and our local projects over the years.”

Local traders that will be occupying the stalls include Pip’s Hot Sauce, Rourke’s Pies and Odi + Moo, with other traders including Joyem Home Fragrance, Cielo Pottery and Funny Brummies Pictures.