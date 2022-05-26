Officer who assaulted doorman on night out dismissed from West Midlands Police

Pc Michael Reynolds, who was off-duty at the time, had been asked to leave a "licensed premises" in Birmingham on December 21 last year and he asked to be readmitted.

But when he was refused entry, the 33-year-old identified himself as a police officer and assaulted the doorman – leading to him being restrained by a fellow off-duty colleague.

A police patrol was flagged down and Reynolds became physically and verbally aggressive towards a number of his colleagues before he was arrested for assault and breach of the peace.

Throughout the journey and at Wolverhampton custody suite, Reynolds continued to be verbally and physically aggressive – requiring several officers to restrain him.

Chief Constable Sir David Thompson, chairing a misconduct hearing on Thursday, dismissed the officer with immediate effect for discreditable conduct, and matters of authority, respect and courtesy.

No assault charges were brought as the doorman did not wish to pursue a criminal complaint.

In dismissing the officer, Sir David said: "His behaviour has unquestionably brought the service into disrepute and made the job of good honest door staff and officers more difficult than it should be. It is a clear abuse of trust and powers.

“I can see no way the public would have confidence if we felt this is the behaviour we would expect to see from police officers.”