New sponsor to help with Games tourism programme

Bruntwood will be providing a selection of meeting rooms and event spaces at communities across the city as part of its sponsorship

Commercial property developer Bruntwood has been named the official commercial property development provider of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Recognised by Birmingham City Council as one of the city’s leading investors in flexible workspace, life sciences and technology, the firm has also committed to being a sponsor of the Business & Tourism Programme, the first accredited Commonwealth Games programme of its kind.

The programme, being delivered by a range of regional and national partners including the West Midlands Growth Company, builds on the profile of Birmingham 2022 to cement the West Midlands as a globally sought-after location to visit, invest, trade and live in.

It will also support Bruntwood’s ambitions to boost Birmingham’s position as a business and cultural destination by promoting opportunities for investment in leading regional sectors and helping its customers have a seat at the table in regional conversations with key stakeholders and encouraging global collaboration.

Throughout the Games, Bruntwood will be providing a selection of meeting rooms and event spaces at communities across the city, including Cornwall Buildings in the city centre, and Enterprise Wharf at Innovation Birmingham.

Chris Oglesby, CEO at Bruntwood, said: "Birmingham 2022 will be a driver for macro-economic growth and leveling up opportunities for businesses across the West Midlands.

"Our sponsorship of the Games shows our commitment to developing innovation ecosystems in thriving cities while also creating opportunities for our customers via collaboration.

"This is a once in a generation opportunity to be part of an event on a global scale. Birmingham 2022 celebrates everything we love about the West Midlands, from its culture to its rich sporting heritage.

"We are excited for the games to kick off and look forward to welcoming visitors from across the Commonwealth to Birmingham."

David Grady, CFO at Birmingham 2022, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Bruntwood as the Official Commercial Property Development Provider of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

"Bruntwood are a significant supporter of the West Midlands, investing in communities living across Birmingham and the wider region.