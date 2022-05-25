Campaigner speaks of disappointment at lack of velodrome in region

David Viner (on the left) has spoken of his disappointment at the lack of a Velodrome in the region as the Commonwealth Games approach

David Viner has been leading the campaign to get a competition-standard velodrome built in the region and said that it was disappointing to find out that the track cycling at the Commonwealth Games would be taking part in London at the Olympic Velodrome.

He said: "I would like to be totally clear, I think the Birmingham Commonwealth Games is going to be a great event for Birmingham and West Midlands and the organisers are doing an outstanding job.

"However I was greatly disappointed that with so long to go before the start of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games being celebrated by the media, track cycling has been ignored by local television coverage and much of the press.

"The track cycling being held in London should not be a reason for the media to ignore the sport and I know other people feel the same."

Mr Viner said it was a missed opportunity to showcase track cycling from within the region and said there was a danger of the event being under-reported and being out of sight and out of mind.

He also said that the organisers had not had a say in the matter and criticised British Cycling for missing an opportunity to engage with partners and build a velodrome.

He said: "When the public see the Games track cycling in person or view it on TV, they might well ask why a velodrome was not built and just why the event could not have been held in Birmingham.

"It is a massive disappointment the track cycling is being held in London but the organisers had no say in the matter.

"It is clear the decision by the powers that be not to invest in a velodrome was made before Birmingham won the bid for the Games.

"I am very disappointed that in 2017, British Cycling did not seem to focus on how to engage and seek out opportunities brought by the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

"I think there was a lack of leadership within BC both nationally and within the West Midlands."

Mr Viner said he was not the only person who was disappointed about the lack of a velodrome in the region, saying that track cycling legend Hugh Porter had also voiced his disappointment, and paid tribute to Lord Lieutenant John Crabtree for his support.

He said: "John Crabtree said in public that if he was a cyclist disappointed with not having a velodrome, he would ‘lobby’ and ‘make a noise’ and has shown much appreciated support and encouragement.

"He also ensured the time trial races are being held in the Black Country and has been absolutely fantastic in getting the games organised.

"I'm just very disappointed because track cycling will be the only sport not being held in the region and it represents a missed opportunity to the next generation of track cyclists."