Heinz limited edition Spaghetti Junction pasta tins listed on eBay for £250

Spaghetti Junction, and one of the limited edition cans

Heinz released the specially branded cans of spaghetti to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Spaghetti Junction connecting the M6 and A38(M), which passed this week.

The cans were released on Monday with a limited amount of 500. However, due to the limited amount selling out so fast, Heinz released a further 250 on Tuesday, which have now also sold out.

Photo dated 23/05/72 of Spaghetti Junction in Birmingham.

People have been snapping up the cans, and some have even gone to the lengths of selling the limited edition cans on eBay.

At the time of writing, there are currently 12 listings on eBay with sellers selling the cans for a range of prices.

One can has bids on the auction currently at £34, whilst another listing has bids up to £19, and one listing even has a Buy it Now price of £250.

Heinz limited edition can of Heinz Spaghetti Junction pasta created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Birmingham's Spaghetti Junction

Speaking about the launch of the limited edition spaghetti can, a spokesperson for Heinz said: "The response to the cans has been amazing, we put 500 on sale yesterday and they very quickly sold out so we’ve made more available this morning for purchase.

"It’s been incredible to see the nation’s demand for these very special tins, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Spaghetti Junction.