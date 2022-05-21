Major West Midlands Police security operation begins in lead-up to Commonwealth Games

Chief Superintendent David Sturman announced the launch of the operation

West Midlands Police have launched Project Servator, a high-visibility police operation which is designed to reassure the public and deter hostile, disruptive and criminal activity prior to the Games in Birmingham.

Chief Superintendent David Sturman announced the launch of the operation ahead of the first test event at the newly-refurbished Alexander Stadium on Saturday and spoke about what was involved in the operation.

#B2022 | We're out and about with our officers at the Muller Diamond League event at the fantastic🤩@alex_stadium.



It's the start of our #ProjectServator campaign ahead of @birminghamcg22.



Hear all about it from Chief Supt Dave Sturman 👇 pic.twitter.com/1uJaizMaD6 — West Midlands Police Commonwealth Games 2022 (@CG2022_WMP) May 21, 2022

He said: "Project Servator can happen at any time and any place and it is a highly visible police operation which involved a number of my police resources, including things like police, dog assets and armed officers.

"It's designed to deter hostile, disruptive and criminal activity prior to the Commonwealth Games and can pop up at any time and any place.

"It's targeted and intelligence-led, but also, the public shouldn't be worried about it."

Chief Superintendent Sturman said he wanted the public to help with operation by keeping their eyes and ears open to help the games to stay safe and secure.

He said: "If you see Project Servator in the city near to where you are, please feel free to engage with the officers and talk to them as they are here to protect you and to reassure you.