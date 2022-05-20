Massive outpouring of emotion for One Eyed Baz as crowd flock to funeral

Baz's son spoke at the funeral

The massive outpouring of grief after hooligan turned charity fundraiser Barrington Patterson suddenly died in March led his widow to ask people to stay away from the church as it will be full of close family and friends.

Tracey Patterson tweeted: "If you don’t have a wristband please watch live link or pay respects at the football ground. The church is full capacity pls stop calling me inboxing me for wristbands I don’t have any please be respectful."

Football fans from various clubs gathered outside Birmingham City's ground at 9am and sang Blues anthem Keep Right On when the coffin appeared.

Flares were let off and a massive RIP Baz flag was unfurled, the mourners then made their way to St Phillip's Cathedral for the service.

West Bromwich Albion, Walsall and Wolves all sent their condolences to the former MMA fighter's family.

Such was the demand the family had to issue wristbands to those who were attending the funeral. Several friends spoke in the service which was led by Bishop Derek Webley, a YouTube link was shared so people could watch the proceedings which started at 10.30am.

Speaking at the service, Des Barratt said: "It was an honour to know Barrington, he had so many sides to him, a fighter, a caring friend and brother, a protective father, a precious son and husband. He always turned up with smile, he did so much, when we were away he would always give money to the homeless, its just who he was."

Bishop Webley told the congregation to "shout up for Baz" and the cathedral was filled with shouts of "Zulu Zulu" and everyone clapped and shouted his name.

Friends and family gave tributes during the service praising him as a father and grandfather and friend.