Birmingham cocktail bar launches campaign to relaunch the culture of post-work drinks

The Lost and Found, Birmingham

The Lost & Found, Bennetts Hill, is launching The Lost Hours, a campaign to regenerate the culture of post-work drinks.

The cocktail bar is now offering a special selection of drinks for guests to while away the hours between 3pm and 8pm, Monday to Friday.

Operations director of The Lost & Found Geoff Webber said: "We are really excited to launch ‘The Lost Hours’ menu. As people return to the office we’re really keen to bring the after-work drinks culture, that was so popular in the city pre-Covid, back.

"It will be great to see our guests socialising after office hours and making the most of those ‘lost hours’ we’ve all missed so much."

The Lost & Found in Birmingham is named after the character Hettie G. Watson, an imagined Victorian botanist said to have lived in the 1869 Grade II Listed building on Bennetts Hill which is now home to The Lost & Found.

The original ‘it-girl’ Hettie was “The mistress of the quirky, unique and individual, she loves the urban sprawl and unlocking the secrets of the city.”

The Lost Hours menu includes Prosecco for £20 each, alongside £5 spritzes, such as the St-Germain Spritz (Prosecco, St-Germain, Soda), Aperol Spritz (Prosecco, Aperol, Soda), The Waterhouse Spritz (Warner’s Rhubarb Gin, Prosecco, Briottet Rhubarbe, Briottet Crème d ’Abricot, raspberries, lemon juice & elderflower syrup) and the Campari Spritz (Prosecco, Campari, Soda).

Pints of Moretti will be available for £4 and selected cocktails will be 2 for £12, including the French Martini (Ketel One Vodka, Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur, pineapple juice), the Strawberry Bon Bon (Stolichnaya Vanilla Vodka, Licor 43, strawberry, lemon, soda, strawberry bon bon) and The Victoria Society (Bombay Bramble Gin, blackcurrant liqueur, cherry, lemon, cranberry).