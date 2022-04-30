Firefighters and mayor join Ukraine humanitarian effort

Staff with the donated engine

The brigade is working in partnership with others by donating equipment which are surplus to requirements including a decommissioned truck, tools, hoses, safety equipment and thermal imaging cameras in support of Ukrainian firefighters after more than 100 fire stations and 250 engines were destroyed.

Three employees have volunteering as drivers will be part of a 20-strong convoy due heading to the country which is in dispute with Russia on Thursday.(5)

A fourth employee, who is also a member of UK International Search and Rescue, will working with the convoy's logistics team.

In addition Wolverhampton, Bilston and Tettenhall fire stations are also supporting the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Greg Brackenridge and area Ukrainian groups to collect items for those affected by the conflict.

Greg Brackenridge (left) at the launch

West Midlands Fire Service chief fire officer Phil Loach said: “The war in Ukraine and resulting humanitarian crisis has affected us all immensely. Our communities and our staff are desperate to support the people whose lives have been changed so suddenly and shockingly.

“We’re sending a range of equipment, which is either surplus or we no longer need. It means we can help our Ukrainian counterparts to protect lives, people and property and continue to provide first-class emergency services to our own communities.

“Their bravery is beyond words, and I am immensely proud of our staff who want to go above and beyond to support them.”

The convoy will include 13 engines, two hydraulic rescue platforms, three 4x4 vehicles, an incident response unit and a foam tender. Two previous convoys delivered 40 fire service vehicles sent to Ukraine from the UK.

Frefighting donations are being distributed by the UK charity Fire Aid and the National Fire Chiefs Council with fundingfrom the Home Office; Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, and the automobile society FIA Foundation which donated £1 milion euros to help the refugees.

Donate money to the Fire Aid public appeal via this link justgiving.com/campaign/KeepUkraineFireFightersSafe