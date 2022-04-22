Listed Victorian pub goes on the market for £650,000

The White Swan in Digbeth

The White Swan, built between 1899 and 1900 by James & Lister Lea, occupies a prominent position at 276 Bradford Street at its junction with Birchall Street in the Digbeth area.

The impressive grade II-listed pub stands out in the city’s Irish quarter thanks to its red exterior brickwork, while inside its hallways are lined with Minton tiles and its walls decorated with Victorian tiles.

The building was badly vandalised in pre-Covid times but after a two-year closure and redecoration project it was restored and reopened last September.

Real ale experts Nigel Barker, renowned for his pub The Wellington on Bennetts Hillin the city centre, and Will Young, of The Woodman near the old Curzon Street station, worked with current owners SevenCapital who let them reopen the pub on a short-term, year-long lease.

Edward Siddall-Jones, director of commercial property agent Siddall Jones, which have offices in Dudley and Birmingham, said: “This historic pub with its wonderful designs is now fully working and is on the market with a price tag of in excess of £650,000.

“The 3,705 sq ft property comprises a substantial detached building with a part terracotta and detailed brickwork facade beneath a pitched slate roof.

“The ground floor provides a large bar area and rear smoke room with toilets, stores and entrances from both Bradford Street and Birchall Street.

“Many character features are evident with Minton tiled flooring within the entrance hallways and exceptional Victorian wall tiling which also lines the stairwell.