Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Woman seriously injured after falling from M6 bridge

By James VukmirovicGreat BarrPublished: Last Updated:

A woman was taken to hospital after falling from a bridge near a major motorway junction.

The incident happened near Junction 7 of the M6. Photo: Google Street Map
The incident happened near Junction 7 of the M6. Photo: Google Street Map

The woman was seriously injured when she fell of a bridge near Junction 7 of the M6 at around 3pm on Wednesday.

The motorway section was closed on the southbound carriageway between Junction 7 for Great Barr and Junction 8 for the M5 for around 45 minutes while the woman was treated.

She was taken to hospital to hospital in a serious condition, while the southbound carriageway was reopened with around four miles of congestion.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called after a woman fell from a bridge on the M6 near junction 7 around 3pm today (20 April).

"She was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

"The M6 has now partially re-opened, although drivers may still experience some delays.

"The charity Samaritans is available 24/7 if you need to talk. Call them on 116 123."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for a comment.

Great Barr
Sandwell
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News