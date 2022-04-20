Woman seriously injured after falling from M6 bridge

The incident happened near Junction 7 of the M6. Photo: Google Street Map

The woman was seriously injured when she fell of a bridge near Junction 7 of the M6 at around 3pm on Wednesday.

The motorway section was closed on the southbound carriageway between Junction 7 for Great Barr and Junction 8 for the M5 for around 45 minutes while the woman was treated.

She was taken to hospital to hospital in a serious condition, while the southbound carriageway was reopened with around four miles of congestion.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called after a woman fell from a bridge on the M6 near junction 7 around 3pm today (20 April).

"She was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

"The M6 has now partially re-opened, although drivers may still experience some delays.

"The charity Samaritans is available 24/7 if you need to talk. Call them on 116 123."