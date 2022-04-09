Notification Settings

Road closed by 'severe fire incident' at Birmingham city centre property

By Eleanor LawsonBirminghamPublished:

A "severe fire incident" closed a city centre road in Birmingham, after a fire started in the bedroom of a property.

Firefighters attending the scene on Tennant Street. Credit: West Midlands Fire Service
Firefighters attending the scene on Tennant Street. Credit: West Midlands Fire Service

West Midlands Fire Service received a call at 8.08pm on Friday to reports of a fire in a property on Tennant Road, and a male escaped the property before fire crews attended the scene.

Tennant Road was closed as firefighters extinguished the fire using six pumps, while the road closure was managed by West Midlands Police.



Fire crews have since visited the property to ensure the fire has not reignited and to check for "hot spots".

West Midlands Fire Service said: "A multi agency response has taken place to a severe fire incident on Tennant Street, Birmingham.

"Collaborative working has meant this incident has been brought under control safely and effectively. Investigations are ongoing."


Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

