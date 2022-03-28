New sponsors set to provide expert services at games

Mascot Perry the Bull will be joined by other sponsors in making the games memorable

The two new providers FGH Security and RE:ACT join Birmingham 2022 with less than five months to go until the opening ceremony and are set to offer resources and knowledge to help ensure the event runs smoothly.

FGH Security, the official stewarding provider, will use its wealth of experience to provide stewarding services at Games’ venues across the West Midlands, including Cannock Chase, Sutton Park, University of Birmingham, Smithfield, West Park in Wolverhampton and St Nicholas Park in Warwick.

RE:ACT, the official military veteran provider, will be deploying 500 Games Responders across four venues during Games time.

The RE:ACT Games Responders will consist predominately of military veterans and emergency service personnel, bringing their skills in public engagement to support the security workforce.

Nicola Barlow, head of Sponsor Services at Birmingham 2022, said: "FGH Security and RE:ACT join us at a very exciting moment before the start of the Games this summer.

"It’s fantastic to have two new providers join our growing sponsor family who will both be contributing to ensure we deliver a standout Games and one that reflects everything great about this city, region, and the Commonwealth."

Katie Sadleir, Commonwealth Games Federation CEO, said: "We are delighted to welcome FGH Security and RE:ACT to the Commonwealth Sport Family as the journey towards Birmingham 2022 reaches its crucial final few months before the opening ceremony.

"Each sponsor will be helping us deliver an outstanding multi-sport event and a major success story for Birmingham and the West Midlands.

"It’s a testament to the Commonwealth Games brand that Birmingham 2022 continues to attract market leaders from across the UK and the world."

Both providers are advertising for people to sign up to help deliver services during the games.