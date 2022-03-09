Restaurateur delivers her own grandson on morning she is made grandma twice

Pam Bassi, centre, with youngest son Ajay and his wife and baby daughter Shinyah (left), and her elder son Sunny with his wife Nav and baby son Kaydan (right)

Pam, who co-owns Dilbar Restaurant and Cocktail Bar on the city's 'golden mile' of Broad Street, was on hand to deliver her first grandchild when he suddenly arrived at her home in the early hours of February 26.

And her second grandchild was born just a few hours later in the more traditional setting of City Hospital.

Both mothers and babies, a boy and a girl, are said to be doing well, although first-time grandmother Pam said she was still in a state of shock.

The delighted grandma, who lives in Oldbury, said: “My oldest boy, Sunny, and his wife Nav, had gone to the hospital a few hours earlier thinking the baby was coming.

“They said she wasn’t dilated enough so she came back home. But Nav started to feel pain, so I rang the midwife who said it must be the baby pressing on the pelvis.

“I rang 999 for help but within seconds the baby’s head and shoulders suddenly started to appear.

“Fortunately, Sunny had already gotten her laid out on the sofa. The baby kept coming really quickly, so I helped him out the rest of the way and then wrapped him up in towels.

“Nav was in shock, as was I, but Sunny was on the phone to the hospital while I was delivering the baby.”

A couple of ambulances arrived a few minutes later and cut the umbilical cord, before mother and baby Kaydan were taken to City Hospital.

But the excitement didn’t end there, for just a few hours later Pam’s second grandchild was born in the same hospital.

Youngest son Ajay, aged 21, and his wife Natasha produced their first child, daughter Shinyah, in City Hospital at 6.15am – less than six hours after Kaydan’s dramatic arrival at 12.45am.

Pam added: “I am still traumatised but very happy as well. I obviously had the experience of my two sons being born but this was the first time I’ve delivered a baby.”

It is the latest good news for Pam, after Dilbar was judged the Best Restaurant in the Midlands at the recent Asian Food and Restaurant Awards for 2021, held in London.