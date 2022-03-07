Zero waste café/bar in Birmingham granted licence

The Clean Kilo in Gibb Street, Digbeth. Photo: Google

Digbeth’s Clean Kilo supermarket – which aimed to trade with a minimum of single-use packaging – is set to rebrand as Kilo Zero – a café/bar based from the Gibb Street venue with a similar ethos.

A licensing application had been opposed by the city council’s planning team who said the premises does not have planning consent to operate as a café/pub.

But at a Birmingham City Council licensing sub-committee hearing last week (Feb 28), the team behind Kilo Zero said they had been working with the planning team.

They planned to submit a planning application following the outcome of the licensing hearing – which was not attended by anyone from the planning team.

The licence being sought would cover the sale of alcohol and regulated entertainment including films and live music to operate from 10am until 2am every day.

Late night refreshment is intended to be provided from 11pm until 2am every day.

The licensing sub-committee – consisting of chair Councillor Diane Donaldson, Councillor Martin Straker Welds and Councillor Bob Beauchamp – has now given its decision.

The councillors decided to grant a licence with conditions including that risk assessments must be carried out and made available to responsible authorities.

They said: “The sub-committee noted that a representation had been made by the planning department; however, no planning officer attended the meeting to address the sub-committee.

“Part of the planning department representation related to the potential for noise nuisance; however, the sub-committee observed that environmental health had seen no cause for concern.

“West Midlands Police had found the application satisfactory with the addition of some conditions.

“The members deliberated the operating schedule put forward by the applicant, and the likely impact of the application, and concluded that by granting this application, the licensing objectives contained in the Act [Licensing Act 2003] will be properly promoted.

“The company’s answers to the numerous member questions regarding the style of operation had all been satisfactory.”

The meeting heard the supermarket had to rebrand due to the impact of Covid on trade – and a Bournville Clean Kilo shop remains open. The Digbeth’s shop’s move to Moseley has been recently reported.