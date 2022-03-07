Notification Settings

Just Eat launch investigation after delivery rider spotted peddling down M6 towards Great Barr

By Adam Smith

Delivery company Just Eat have launched an investigation after one its workers was captured taking his life in his hands by peddling down the M6 towards Great Barr.

The Just Eat delivery rider on the M6

The Just Eat cyclist shocked drivers on the M6 by peddling down the motorway between Spaghetti Junction and Great Barr M6 junction seven over the weekend.

The rider has recognisable Just Eat bright orange rucksack on his back to his back and was caught on film thanks to a driver's dashcam.

Matthew Bowater posted the footage on Twitter remarking: "When @JustEatUK cyclist decided to take the M6 north J6."

Twitter users pointed out the Just Eat cyclist was breaking the Highway Code using a pedal bike on a motorway whilst others lauded his commitment to the job.

Just Eat are investigating the incident after seeing the footage on Matthew's tweet.

Just Eat replied to Matthew and tweeted: "Hi Matthew, thanks for flagging. Most delivery drivers delivering food to customers’ doors are employed directly by independent restaurants, we do work with third party courier companies, agency couriers and self-employed independent contractors in certain areas.

"We hold ourselves to the highest standards and in line with these, we would expect all drivers associated with Just Eat to act responsibly and respectfully at all times."

The company added: "We're investigating this, please do send a DM if you have any further details to share."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

