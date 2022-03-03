Opportunity to nominate a Batonbearer for games relay

Kadeena Cox was the first person to given the role of Batonbearer and is encouraging people across the region to get involved.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games team has launched a search to find 2,022 Batonbearers for the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay in England.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is a Games tradition that builds anticipation for the forthcoming Games by celebrating, connecting, and exciting communities across the Commonwealth and shining a light on untold stories and unsung local heroes from the places it visits.

Batonbearers will play a major role in the Queen’s Baton Relay when it returns to England this summer, taking on the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to carry the Queen’s Baton in their region during the final build up to the start of the games.

People are encouraged to nominate those who are always willing to take on a challenge, have a unique and inspiring story, are a figure of inspiration who positively challenges others to achieve their best, or is passionate about making a positive impact within their community.

Nominations can be made by visiting the Birmingham 2022 website and submitting 100 words or less on how the nominee is making a difference in their community and why they deserve to take on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Nominations are open for all nine regions of England, which is where the Baton will visit in summer and Batonbearers must be aged 12 or over as of the 2 June 2022.

To mark the launch of the Batonbearer nominations, a commemorative mural has been officially unveiled by Kadeena Cox.

The four-time Paralympic champion had the honour of being the first Batonbearer to receive the Baton from The Queen at the launch of the Queen’s Baton Relay at Buckingham Palace in October last year.

She said: "I was incredibly proud to be the first Batonbearer at the launch of the Queen’s Baton Relay last year, and it’s now a real privilege to be in Birmingham to help launch the search to find even more Batonbearers across the country.

"The commemorative mural is amazing and perfectly captures the spirit of the Games – it’s been fantastic seeing the public’s reaction today.

"The Queen’s Baton Relay is a wonderful chance for people to get involved and nominate someone inspiring they know for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Nominations for Batonbearers for the Queen’s Baton Relay in England are now open.