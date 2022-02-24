Notification Settings

Retail partnership creates 10 jobs

By John CorserBirminghamPublished:

Central England Co-op has teamed up with a value brand retailer to open a new concession in its store in Erdington, Birmingham, creating 10 new jobs.

The Original Factory Shop Erdington storemanager Syed Kashif Akhter and Central England Co-op store manager Gary Brooks welcome the opening of the new concession in the High Street store

The Original Factory Shop has opened within the High Street supermarket.

The concession, which occupies 3,385 sq ft, will see the Original Factory Shop bring its range of bargain-based clothing, pet products, electricals, homewares, a party shop service and reserve and collect to the local community.

Its launch has been welcomed by Central England Co-op store manager Gary Brooks who said he and the team were ‘delighted’ to welcome their new partners.

“We are proud to be at the heart of the local community here in Erdington so therefore we are delighted to welcome such a popular store as The Original Factory Shop to be part of what we are able to offer.

“Our colleagues are excited by the boost this gives this store but also as customers and Erdington residents as this is really good news for the town having another trader on the High Street so there are benefits all round.

“We are continually looking at new ways to maximise the space of our larger community stores and benefit our customers and members by providing them with great options to help them along with the vital food and essentials they need.”

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

