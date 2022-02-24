Opportunity to learn about broadcasting for Commonwealth Games

Trainees will have the chance to learn about all areas of broadcasting as part of the initiative

Global sports production company Sunset+Vine has set up a new Host Broadcast Training Initiative (HBTI) in partnership with Birmingham City University, Create Central, WMCA and Solihull College.

The HBTI will offer 200 work experience placements on its outside broadcasts and studio productions.

Trainees will also benefit from industry-level skills training across a variety of disciplines including live TV, broadcasting and production.

These placements will culminate in the opportunity to work within the Host Broadcast team in a professional (paid) capacity at the Commonwealth Games.

Games Time roles will include Content Creators, Production Co-ordinators, Media Managers, Camera Operators, Edit Assistants, Loggers, Live Gallery PAs, Assistant Floor Managers and Technical roles with S+Vs Outside Broadcast suppliers.

David Tippett, Sunset+Vine managing director said: "We are committed to offering real-world industry experience and practical-based training opportunities to under-represented groups in the Midlands.

"This really is a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn the skills needed to kick-start an exhilarating career in sports broadcasting – and what a way to start…on one of the biggest sporting events to be hosted at the heart of Birmingham."

Nicola Turner MBE, Head of Legacy said: "The opportunity to learn about cutting edge broadcasting from global experts and a chance to work on a Commonwealth Games means these are 150 once in a lifetime possibilities.

"And it’s brilliant that Sunset and Vine are making this uniquely available to people with a West Midlands address, it means we can point to definite local benefit from hosting the Games."

Sunset+Vine will also continue to mentor trainees post Games, building on the invaluable experience they will have gained as a part of the HBTI which they will be able to take forward and help to launch their careers in the industry.