Canalside homes are completed

Brick House at Port Loop

Glenn Howells Architects designed Brick House, which features three and four-bedroom mews houses, for phase one of 43-acre Port Loop for Urban Splash in partnership with Places for People and Canals and River Trust.

The site is nestled between Birmingham Canal Old Line and the Birmingham Canal and more than 1.5km of historic towpaths that once served the island’s industrial activity have now been repurposed to provide direct routes to the city centre by foot, bike, or water bus.

IGHA designed Brick House inspired by the three-storey town house dwellings found across European canal cities.

It is also inspired by the community neighbourhoods in Denmark with homes surrounded by green spaces.

The 37 mews houses have been built around a landscaped communal garden designed by Grant Associates and the Port Loop park that residents can access through their back doors,.

Glenn Howells, founder and partner of Glenn Howells Architects said: ‘There’s no site quite like this in the city. Port Loop has an amazing ambition which we are delighted to be part of. An island neighbourhood with acres of green space and an almost suburban feel – yet closely wedded to the city centre.

"The developers have embraced the idea of retaining and restoring some of the original industrial buildings, repurposing them as community spaces."