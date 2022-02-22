Disabled man from Birmingham waits five days for supermarket delivery

David Steele

David Steele, 62, who was left with life changing injuries after undergoing neck surgery in 2009, was initially told the Tesco driver had attempted to make the £100 delivery and nobody was in.

But he had been in the whole time when the delivery was supposed to arrive between 8pm and 9pm on February 16 after making the order on February 13.

After escalating a complaint to the office of the chief executive of the company, he was told the real reason was that the driver had run out of time on the route and did not have time to make the delivery.

He was awarded a £30 gift voucher but told it was not possible to fit in a delivery the following day either and that the order would have to be refunded within 48 hours.

He was still waiting for his money to be refunded today (February 21) and said he was not able to make a new order until this arrived.

He was left with nothing in his fridge except Diet Coke, grated cheese, milk and some margarine for five days and instead had cereal for meals which he kept for emergencies.

Mr Steele was also left waiting on the floor of his flat for six-and-a-half-hours for an ambulance after having a fall as a result of his ongoing health problems stemming from the surgery in 2009.

Mr Steele, who has also missed deliveries from Morrison's and Asda, said: “I have not heard of them running out of time for a delivery before.

“They could have easily gone to the local Tesco and filled up a couple of trolleys and delivered my food. I am only five minutes away from the New Street one.

“People have got no idea of genuine customer service. I am still waiting for my food and a refund.”

Mr Steele, who currently does not have a carer, said he has to use a mobility scooter to get to the shops and does not have enough space for bags to get a main shop – meaning he has to rely on deliveries.